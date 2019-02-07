Early release for Tacoma students Friday due to storm

Tacoma students will be released from school early Friday in anticipation of a storm that could bring 8 inches of snow to Tacoma this weekend.
School releases Friday for high school students at 10:50 a.m., middle school students at 11:30 a.m. and elementary students at 12:15 p.m.
There will be no afternoon preschool. After school activities, activity buses and after school on-site childcare are canceled.
All schools and facilities will remain closed and activities canceled on Saturday and Sunday.
For more information, visit tacomaschools.org.
