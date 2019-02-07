Education

Early release for Tacoma students Friday due to storm

By Allison Needles

February 07, 2019 04:40 PM

Tacoma students will be released from school early Friday in anticipation of a storm that could bring 8 inches of snow to Tacoma this weekend.

School releases Friday for high school students at 10:50 a.m., middle school students at 11:30 a.m. and elementary students at 12:15 p.m.

There will be no afternoon preschool. After school activities, activity buses and after school on-site childcare are canceled.

All schools and facilities will remain closed and activities canceled on Saturday and Sunday.

