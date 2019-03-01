Tacoma schools announce official schedule as state agrees to waive three snow days

Tacoma students won’t have to make up three snow days logged during snowmageddon after the state agreed to waive them this week.
Seniors also won’t have to take Saturday school to meet requirements to graduate on time.
The official last day of school for Tacoma Public Schools is now June 19 after the district extended the year to accommodate one snow makeup day not waived by the state.
Messages were sent out to families Wednesday night to alert them of the new schedule.
“If there’s no other schedule change, we’re good to go for June 19,” district spokeswoman Kathryn McCarthy told The News Tribune.
McCarthy said the district is on track with providing students an average of 1,027 instruction hours for the 2018-19 school year, as required by state law. Meeting the requirement was at risk and could have affected graduating seniors when districts across the region were hit with a snowstorm in early February.
Four school days were canceled for Tacoma students because of the weather. The district declared it would submit a request to the state to waive the days after Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency on Feb. 10.
Inslee stated at the time that districts who experienced snow days during the state of emergency could submit requests to waive having to make them up.
The district only has to make up one snow day that occurred before the state of emergency was declared.
For Tacoma, spring break still will be only three days, from April 3-5. The holiday break was shortened by the district following a week-long teacher strike in September.
Graduation dates for Tacoma students are:
▪ Oakland High School, SOTA seniors — June 10
▪ SAMI seniors — June 11
▪ Foss and Stadium high school seniors — June 13
▪ Lincoln, Wilson and Mount Tahoma high school seniors — June 14
If another snow day occurs, the last day of school would extend to June 20.
For more information on the official schedule, visit tacomaschools.org/calendar.
