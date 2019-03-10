Clover Park schools to welcome new superintendent after year-long search

Clover Park schools will have new leadership starting this summer.
The district’s board of directors selected Ron Banner as superintendent of Clover Park School District at a board meeting on Feb. 28.
Banner, 49, is currently serving as deputy superintendent of Clover Park.
“I am looking forward to working with a talented and committed group of staff districtwide as we fulfill our board’s mission of ensuring that each student learns what he or she needs to know to succeed and contribute to the community,” Banner wrote in a statement to The News Tribune.
Former superintendent Debbie LeBeau retired due to health reasons at the end of the 2017-18 school after 10 years in the position.
Doug Kernutt, who was serving as executive director of student support, stepped in to take her place as interim superintendent for the 2018-19 school year.
Banner will replace Kernutt starting July 1.
The district conducted a search that started with internal candidates.
Banner has 24 years of experience in public education and started at Clover Park schools in 2003.
At Clover Park, he served for three years as a middle school assistant principal, one year as an elementary principal, eight years as a middle school principal, three years as assistant superintendent for elementary education and now deputy superintendent.
Banner also spent eight years as a high school teacher in Rochester School District.
Banner has an undergraduate degree from Washington State University, a master’s degree in teaching and curriculum and instruction from Grand Canyon University, a Principal’s Administrative Certificate from University of Puget Sound and a Superintendent’s Administrative Certificate from Seattle Pacific University.
Banner said he wants to continue the focus of educating the whole child and providing “equity in access to a great education for every student.”
“We are excited to work with an experienced and community-focused leader who will advance our strategic goals in support of student learning,” Clover Park board president Marty Schafer said in a statement on the district website.
Clover Park School District is located south of Tacoma and serves more than 13,000 students in Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord areas.
