Protect libraries, internships from budget cuts, people tell Tacoma School Board

When the opportunity arose for Gabi Sierra to share her support for school libraries, she took it.
The second grader from Washington Elementary told the Tacoma School Board that she “loved libraries” at a budget study session Thursday.
“It’s a place where kids can learn anything and they can be free,” she said.
Kristin Sierra, a librarian at Tacoma’s Lincoln High School, encouraged her daughter to speak, feeling it was especially important as the district looks to cut the budget in the 2019-20 school year.
“A library is more than just a place for books,” Kristin said. “... (They) are a really important thing to invest in.”
Tacoma Public Schools is facing a $30 million budget deficit in the next school year due to changes implemented by the state Legislature that cap how much levy funding the district can collect, said board president Karen Vialle at the meeting Thursday.
The meeting was one of two opportunities for people to share their budget priorities. The district has not yet rolled out a plan of what cuts and eliminations will be made.
“Dealing with that loss of funding is going to require some pretty difficult decisions,” Vialle said. “To help us with that, we want to engage a wide cross section of our community in conversations around programs and the services that we provide and what people in our community value most.”
For Kristina and Gabi Sierra, it’s libraries.
Kristin Sierra said libraries work to ensure students of all cultures see themselves in reading materials. Libraries also hold fun, inclusive events.
She said she also felt concerned after Seattle Public Schools laid out a plan in January that reduces librarian positions to part time to address part of a $39 million budget deficit, as reported by KNKX. She worried Tacoma would follow suit.
Vialle said the district worked to implement classroom libraries a few years ago.
“All of our elementary school classrooms now have classroom libraries in them and that is helpful, and that kind of compensates for the libraries not being open,” she said. “It doesn’t replace them, but it is something that’s high on our priority list.”
Beth Thoms, a reference and instruction librarian at Pierce College Puyallup, also spoke in support of libraries at Thursday’s meeting. She said she felt compelled to speak as a librarian and a parent of two students in the district.
Thoms pointed out that some Tacoma school libraries already have limited hours. Only 14 of 36 school libraries are open five days a week, she said.
“My children are lucky to have well-stocked libraries and a librarian available at their schools. That is my hope for every child in TPS,” Thoms told The News Tribune on Friday.
“I am also fortunate to work for a college that values libraries and librarians and understands the necessity of teaching information competency skills. In this ‘post truth’ climate, it is critical to teach children and adults that facts do indeed matter,” Thoms added.
Speakers advocated for various partnerships and internship programs at the first budget meeting on Feb. 21.
Jacqueline Fuller is a former teacher and parent and currently helps run the internship program for environmental services at the city of Tacoma.
“(Students) are learning a lot. I see these things are very valuable,” Fuller told the board.
A speaker representing 270 community partnerships with Graduate Tacoma said those partners stand with the district and are willing to do what they can to ensure “our students don’t suffer as a result of these changes.”
“I would encourage you to consider beefing up and trying with all that you can to consider keeping the career and technical education as a primary focus, because I have seen it translate into jobs and careers,” added another speaker, citing the Next Move Internship Program.
More meetings are being planned for the public to share their ideas, Vialle told The News Tribune.
A budget hearing is planned for July, with adoption in August.
