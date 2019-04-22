Four finalists in running for next Pierce College Fort Steilacoom president

Pierce College’s Fort Steilacoom campus. Staff file, 2013

Four finalists have been selected as candidates for the next president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom.

After a nationwide search, Julie A. White, Matthew Campbell, O. John Maduko and D. Denise King were invited to visit the Fort Steilacoom campus to meet and answer questions from staff, students and the public.

They’ll be making their appearances in the coming weeks.

Former president Denise Yochum announced in January she is medically retiring.

“I am proud to have been a member of the Pierce College Family for the past thirteen years,” Yochum wrote in an email to staff. “We have accomplished so much.”

Fort Steilacoom is the larger of Pierce College’s two campuses, with approximately 6,000 students.

Deidre Soileau, Pierce College vice president for strategic advancement, is serving as interim president.

Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Michele Johnson said in an email to staff that the chosen candidate is expected to start in July.

All public forums will take place from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Cascade Building Lecture Hall at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom, 9401 Farwest Dr. SW, Lakewood.

Julie A. White, Ph.D.

Public forum: Monday, April 29

▪ Currently serving as senior vice president of student engagement and learning support at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, N.Y.

▪ Holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of Rochester.

Matthew Campbell, Ed.D.

Public forum: Tuesday, April 30

▪ Currently serving as the vice president for learning and student success at Pierce College Puyallup.

▪ Holds a doctorate in educational leadership and policy studies from Temple University.

O. John Maduko, M.D.

Public forum: Wednesday, May 1

▪ Currently serving as vice chancellor of student affairs at North Central Texas College in Gainsville, Texas.

▪ Holds a doctorate in medicine from St. Matthew’s University School of Medicine.

D. Denise King, Ph.D

Public forum: Monday, May 6

▪ Currently serving as vice president for academic affairs at Cleveland State Community College in Cleveland, Tenn.

▪ Holds a doctorate in drama and humanities from Stanford University.