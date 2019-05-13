Pierce College Fort Steilacoom names new president

Julie A. White, Ph.D., was selected as the new president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom and will join the college in Lakewood on July 15. May 13, 2019 Courtesy

Pierce College Fort Steilacoom announced the selection of its new president Monday, ending a four-month search.

Julie A. White, Ph.D., was chosen out of four finalists and will join the college in Lakewood on July 15.

White currently serves as vice president of student engagement and learning support at Onondaga Community College in Syracruse, New York.

“I am thrilled to join the Pierce College community as president at Fort Steilacoom,” White said in a press release. “I was drawn to Pierce because of its commitment to racial and social justice and its unfaltering support of students. I am excited to jump in, in partnership with students, faculty, staff and the community to accelerate that momentum even more!”

White has published research on topics including the effects of racism on community college students, the need for student affairs educators to address intersectionality and culture, and strategies to reduce sexual assault on college campuses, according to Pierce College.