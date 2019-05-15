Tacoma Public Schools announces more layoffs

“It is with tremendous sadness that any employee receives a reduction in force or layoff notification, and we ask for sensitivity and understanding as these changes are carried out,” the district stated in an email to staff, parents and others.
Earlier this year, the district cut 43 administrative positions to pay for teacher salary increases.
Tacoma Public Schools faced a $30 million budget shortfall next school year and passed a reduction in force resolution in early April.
Starting in January 2020, Tacoma schools can collect the full amount voters approved in February 2018. That adds up to about $71 million, but cuts still needed to be made.
“To balance the 2019-2020 school year budget and reduce the number of layoffs, we plan to use an estimated $13 million in one-time funding, which includes district reserve funds and one-time funds from the legislature,” stated TPS. “This means we expect to face another round of budget reductions in the 2020-2021 school year. After that, we anticipate reaching a sustainable, long-term budget.”
