Orting School District chooses a familiar face as new superintendent

Ed Hatzenbeler was named Orting School District’s next superintendent on Friday Courtesy of Orting School District

The Orting School Board has selected a new superintendent to replace the current top school official, who announced his retirement.

Ed Hatzenbeler will start on July 1.

Hatzenbeler has been the director of Business and Operations for the Enumclaw School District since 2016. Previously, he was the executive director of teaching, learning and assessment with the Orting School District, and the Orting High School principal from 2011 to 2015.

He was the South Puget Sound League’s Principal of the Year in 2014.

Hatzenbeler said Friday it was surreal and incredible to be returning to the district. He has prioritized returning students to full, five-days-a-week of in-person instruction.

“In my opinion, I think we are headed in that direction and getting closer to that goal,” he said. ”Although my goal is to get every student in every day, there might be countermeasures in place of social distancing, attestation forms, hand washing and face masks.”

Hatzenbeler expects the next school full school year will focus on identifying educational gaps from students caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and address anxiety and emotional concerns of students.

“We want them to be re-engaged and happy,” he said.

The Orting area is one of the fastest growing in Pierce County. Hatzenbeler said he will work with the school board to determine the best time next year to put a construction bond measure on the ballot.

In 2017, Orting asked voters for a $41 million bond to address overcrowding in elementary schools. While the measure passed with 55 percent, bonds require 60 percent approval from voters.

The board was divided in its decision to choose Hatzenbeler. Board president Stanley Holland voted “no,” while board members Melissa Kinzler, Carrie Thibodeaux, Kathy Madigan, and George Kinniburgh approved Hatzenbeler’s selection.

Holland was unavailable for comment but provided a statement.

“All the candidates were very knowledgeable,” he said. “It was a very hard decision to make, but we could only select one of the finalists.”

Superintendent Tony Apostle stepped down after a year overseeing the 2,700-student district. His annual salary is $201,909, according to his contract with the district.

“Dr. Apostle has led the district through historic and unprecedented times navigating the pandemic amid school closures,” district said in a statement. “His courageous and resolute leadership will be missed.”

In March 2020, Marci Shepard, left the district after six years as superintendent. Shepard told parents and staff in a letter she was leaving to move back to her husband’s home state of Ohio.

Northwest Leadership Associates was hired to search for Apostle’s replacement. The district received 25 applications, six of which became semi finalists. Three toured the district, spoke with staff and board members, and had a final interview with the school board before Friday’s vote.

Hatzenbeler’s contract will be negotiated in the March 30 school board meeting.