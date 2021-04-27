South Sound university will require COVID-19 vaccination for all returning students

Students attending Pacific Lutheran University in Parkland next fall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to arriving on campus, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The requirement applies to both undergraduate and graduate students. Case-by-case exceptions will be allowed only for medical or religious reasons.

PLU president Allan Belton said the university is planning for a full return to in-person learning and campus life for the fall 2021 semester, including classes, residential hall living and co-curricular activities.

“The pandemic remains a challenge in our South Sound region, but as the percentage of vaccinated people climbs, we are optimistic that we can plan for a fall semester that will be much closer to the daily life we are used to having at PLU,” Belton said in a April 27 letter to the community. “The increasing availability of vaccines is encouraging and essential to our plans for a healthy and safe full return to campus.”

The new policy is similar to PLU’s current requirements for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccines, Belton said.

If a student is granted an exception for getting the vaccine, additional COVID-19 testing, quarantining and social distancing requirements might need to occur.

PLU employs about 300 faculty members and serves roughly 3,000 students.

The university is monitoring federal and state guidance for vaccination of employees.

“We strongly urge employees to get immunized against COVID-19 at the earliest opportunity, after consulting their physician,” Belton wrote. “While there is, as yet, no established number that determines herd immunity, we are striving for 80%+ of the campus population to be vaccinated. The larger the percentage of our community that is vaccinated, the greater overall protection we will achieve.”

PLU continues to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on campus. Belton said the university will soon start host clinics on campus with early access appointments for PLU community members.