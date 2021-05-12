Education

Another Pierce County school district announces in-person graduation ceremonies

The Puyallup School District office on Aug. 4, 2019.
The Puyallup School District office on Aug. 4, 2019. Joshua Bessex joshua.bessex@gateline.com

The coronavirus pandemic won’t stop this year’s Puyallup School District senior class from its traditional graduation ceremony at the Washington State Fairgrounds.

“It’s such a special event, we needed to figure out how to make this work,” Communications director Sarah Gillespie said Tuesday.

Here are the graduation dates by school:

The Puyallup School District said social distancing, and restricted capacity will be in effect.

“To maintain capacity restrictions, tickets will be limited to a certain amount per graduate, and ceremonies will be live streamed,” Gillespie said in a statement.

The Washington state Department of Health released guidelines for graduation ceremonies that Puyallup plans to adhere to, including:

The district will not be reserving sections for vaccinated attendees at graduation ceremonies, per May 3 state guidance, Gillispie said.

“Logistically, it would be an incredible challenge for us to manage,” she told The Puyallup Herald.

Puyallup is not alone in its return to in-person graduation.

Bethel and Franklin Pierce districts are also holding its graduation ceremony at the fairgrounds. Tacoma Public Schools announced plans for all of its June graduation ceremonies to be held at Mount Tahoma High School’s outdoor stadium.

Josephine Peterson
Josephine Peterson covers Pierce County and Puyallup for The News Tribune and The Puyallup Herald. She previously worked at The News Journal in Delaware as the crime reporter and interned at The Washington Post.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service