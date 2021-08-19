Do you work at a school? Tell us your thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The governor expanded the COVID-19 vaccine requirement on Wednesday to include K-12 school staff and employees at childcare, early learning, and higher education.

The requirement mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for K-12 educators, school staff, coaches, bus drivers, school volunteers and others working in school facilities. Universities and other higher education institutions have also been included in the requirement, as well as most childcare and early learning providers who serve children from multiple households.

The education employees will have until Oct. 18 to be fully vaccinated as a condition of employment, with no test-out option. The state will allow for medical or religious exemptions.

The News Tribune is interested in talking with those who have been required to be vaccinated. Let us know if you are willing to talk by filling out the survey.

