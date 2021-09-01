The first day of school is here, but the pandemic isn’t over. Here’s what to know

Just like that, September is upon us.

Unlike last school year, many students across Pierce County and the state of Washington are headed back to school in person this year, but schools are taking precautions against COVID-19.

Here’s what you need to know for students K-12 in public and private schools, according to state Department of Health guidelines, the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and local districts.

Are there mask requirements?

Yes. The state requires universal masking inside all schools, despite vaccination status. This includes while riding the bus. Schools should provide masks for students and staff who do not have them.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Students who have a medical condition, mental health condition, developmental or cognitive condition, or disability that prevents wearing a face covering do not have to wear one. Students can also remove face coverings to eat and drink, and when they are outside, including during recess.

Is physical distancing required?

Yes. Students should physically distance by three feet or more when possible. When it is not possible, the state says staff must take other measures to prevent transmission, such as improving ventilation of a room or conducting screening testing of students and staff.

What does lunch look like?

This may depend on your school, so check there. In Tacoma, in-person lunches will be in the cafeteria, socially-distanced as much as possible. In Puyallup, some schools will have lunch in their classrooms, with others eating in a cafeteria. All students will receive free meals for the 2021-22 school year due to a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Are COVID-19 vaccinations required?

The COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for people ages 12 and up, but they are not required for students to attend school. They are required for all school staff, unless a medical or religious exemption has been approved. The state encourages people who can get the vaccine to do so, as it is “the most effective prevention strategy available for allowing schools to resume full-time in-person instruction.”

Do I have to fill out a daily attestation every morning?

No. Last year, students who were going to school in-person had to fill out an attestation every morning to record whether they were experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms. Attestations are no longer required this year.

What happens if a student tests positive for COVID-19?

The state requires schools have a plan in place if someone develops COVID-19 symptoms while at school. Any student, teacher, or staff who reports COVID-19-like symptoms must be immediately isolated from others in a designated isolation space before being sent home and referred to diagnostic testing as soon as possible, according to state guidelines.

If a staff member or student does test positive for COVID-19, they may return to school if they meet the following criteria:

10 days have passed since symptoms started, or since positive test if no symptoms are present (up to 20 days for those for those who are severely ill or severely immunocompromised), and

24 hours after fever resolves without use of fever-reducing medications, and

Symptoms have improved.

What happens if my school has a COVID-19 outbreak?

A COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined by the state Department of Health as when:

There are two or more COVID-19 cases among students or staff.

The cases have a symptom onset or positive test result within a 14-day period of each other.

The cases are epidemiologically linked.

The cases do not share a household.

The cases are not identified as close contacts of each other in another setting during the investigation.

If an outbreak is determined, the school staff must immediately notify the school district and local health department for further action.