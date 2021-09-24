Eatonville Middle School closed due to COVID-19 outbreak

Eatonville Middle School was temporarily closed starting Friday after several COVID-19 cases were reported at the school, Eatonville School District announced.

The school will not have classes Friday while teachers prepare to convert to distance learning, according to the announcement from Superintendent Gary Neal. Students will begin distance learning Monday.

The school is tentatively scheduled to reopen Oct. 11, but the school district said it would be consulting with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to determine a reopening date.

It’s unclear how many cases of the coronavirus have been reported at the school. In the announcement, the school district said “several” cases have been reported.

The school closure also applies to after school athletics and activities, according to the announcement.

Indigenous Affairs Weekly roundup of news affecting Native American communities in the Northwest. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The closure comes as other school districts in the county collectively reported hundreds of COVID-19 cases in the first few weeks of school.

“We understand this may be a hardship for families and is disruptive to student learning,” Neal said in the announcement. “We are working with the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to investigate the cases and are consulting published guidance from the Washington State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

The school district advised parents to monitor students for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, headache, body aches, diarrhea and vomiting.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 10:24 AM.