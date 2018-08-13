JBLM soldier killed in Afghanistan, Army says

A Green Beret from Joint Base Lewis-McChord died Sunday from injuries sustained in an explosion while serving in Afghanistan while on his fourth combat deployment, the Army announced Monday.
Staff Sgt. Reymund Rarogal Transfiguracion, 36, was on patrol in Helmand province when he was wounded by an improvised explosive device Tuesday, Special Forces spokeswoman Beth Riordan wrote in a news release. Transfiguracion died Sunday in a civilian hospital in Germany.
Transfiguracion was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) at JBLM.
The soldier was born in Sarrat Ilocos Norte, Philippines, on May 20, 1982, and moved to Hawaii before enlisting in the Hawaii National Guard in July 2001. As a guardsman, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2005-06.
Transfiguracion joined the Army as an active-duty soldier in February 2008 and went to Iraq in Operation Enduring Freedom from 2008-09. After returning from Iraq, he was stationed in his home state of Hawaii and deployed for six months to his native Philippines.
He eventually was selected for Special Forces and was assigned to JBLM as an engineer sergeant upon completing his training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He deployed to Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in March.
Transfiguracion was posthumously promoted to sergeant first class and awarded a Bronze Star, Purple Heart and Meritorious Service Medal.
The investigation into Transfiguracion’s death is ongoing.
