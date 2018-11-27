Military News

JBLM is about to get loud. You’ll hear mortar, demolition training this week

By Stacia Glenn

November 27, 2018 03:10 PM

In this 2011 photo, 155 mm howitzers are fired during Family Day at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.
It’s bound to be a loud week around Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Two units will be training with 155mm Howitzer artillery and doing demolitions Wednesday (Nov. 28) through Friday.

Artillery training will be from 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to midnight Thursday.

Demolitions training is scheduled from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The base warns people nearby about “increased levels of activity.”

Questions or comments about the noise should be sent to JBLM’s External Communication Division hot line at 253-967-0852.

