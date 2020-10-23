JBLM soldier killed in non-training related incident

Spc. Skyler Oliver was killed Oct. 17 in a non-training related incident, according to JBLM officials. Courtesy

A soldier based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord has been killed in a non-training related incident on base, officials said Thursday.

Spc. Skyler Oliver, 24, served with 1-2 Stryker Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, according to I Corps public affairs officials.

Officials did not provide further details but said the cause of Oliver’s death Saturday, Oct. 17, is under investigation by the Army criminal investigation command, as is standard with all unexpected service member deaths.

Oliver, a native of Roy, Utah is survived by his wife, Courtney Oliver, and two children, Liam, 6, and Brently, 1.

Oliver’s mother, Janet Oliver, told The News Tribune he joined the Army in August 2018 so he could provide financial security to his wife and children. He was assigned to JBLM in Jan. 2019. She described her son as a loving husband and father and a cheerful outdoorsman

“He loved Washington,” Janet Oliver said. “I used to joke and tell him he’d been born 200 years too late ... he should’ve been a mountain man.”

Col. Jared Bordwell, commander, 1-2 Stryker Brigade, said his team is mourning the loss of a comrade.