Watch: Joint Base Lewis-McChord C-17 makes gear-up emergency landing in Afghanistan

A C-17 Globemaster with markings of two Joint Base Lewis-McChord units made an emergency landing at Kandahar Air Field in Afghanistan on Sunday.

There were no injuries, and enemy activity was not involved, according to a statement from U.S. Forces in Afghanistan spokesman Col. Sonny Leggett.

A video posted online Monday shows the C-17 landing with its nose gear still up. In the video, posted on YouTube by Country Living with MD, the landing gear doors are open but the gear itself was not lowered.

The C-17 landed on its rear landing gear and eased down onto the nose as it slowed to a stop. In the video, sparks can be seen flying as it comes to a stop.

Photos of the C-17 on the ground after the emergency landing show the markings of the 62nd and 446th Airlift Wings at JBLM.

The incident is under investigation, according to a statement from Leggett on Twitter.