First lady Jill Biden will visit Washington military bases
First lady Jill Biden will visit Joint Base Lewis-McChord and Naval Air Station Whidbey Island on Tuesday, March 9, according to a news release from her office.
Biden plans to visit with military families at both installations to hear about the ongoing challenges they’re facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The following day, Biden will travel to California and visit Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms.
The visits are part of on-going efforts to relaunch Joining Forces, an initiative she founded with former first lady Michelle Obama in 2011.
