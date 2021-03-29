All veterans, spouses can now get their COVID-19 vaccine from the VA

All veterans and their spouses now qualify for COVID-19 vaccination through the VA. jbessex@thenewstribune.com

President Joe Biden signed into a law a new measure that expands the Department of Veterans Affairs ability to provide millions of vaccines.

The Saves Lives Act, signed into law on Wednesday, allows the VA to vaccinate all veterans, as well as their spouses and caregivers, regardless of the VA eligibility. Previously, only veterans enrolled in VA heath care were eligible.

“The SAVE LIVES Act increases the number of individuals who are eligible to get lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines from VA from 9.5 million to more than 33 million,” said VA Secretary Denis McDonough in a statement. “Meeting the task of vaccinating this expanded population will be a tremendous undertaking for the VA and will require a significant increase in our allocation of vaccine supply, but I am confident that VA’s workforce is up to the task.”

Patients enrolled in VA Health Care will get priority, according to a VA spokesperson. Just half of the 18 million living U.S. veterans are currently enrolled in VA health care, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

As of March 26, the VA has inoculated over 1.6 million veterans, including over 31,000 in Washington state. In Pierce, King and Thurston counties, which the VA Puget Sound primarily serves, there are nearly 250,000 veterans, according to data from the United States Census Bureau.

The VA Puget Sound said it is operating with a limited number of vaccines and is working to determine how quickly it can offer vaccinations to these newly eligible groups. It offers all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. at sites across the region, including the American Lake and Seattle VA Medical Centers, the Silverdale VA clinic and the Mount Vernon VA clinic. Eligible veterans can call 206-716-5716 to schedule an appointment as no walk-in vaccines are available.