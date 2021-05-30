More money available to move Lakewood businesses out of danger zone near JBLM

The City of Lakewood will receive $1.4 million to help move some businesses located in a potential crash zone near Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The 21 businesses are at risk if a plane were to crash near the base, according to a study done by JBLM in 1975.

In 2016, Lakewood entered into a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Army to fund the purchase of land and businesses in the clear zone for the next 50 years. So far, only vacant lots have been purchased, according to Bill Adamson, the South Sound Military and Community Partnership manager.

The cooperative agreement allows the Department of Defense to pay for 80% of the project, leaving Lakewood to fund the other 20%. Those funds are primarily coming from the state Legislature’s capitol budget, according to Adamson.

Adamson told The News Tribune that the $1.4 million awarded this year will go towards the project’s next purchase.

“We’ve identified a number of businesses but haven’t had discussions with specific property owners, yet,” said Adamson.

The estimated cost of purchasing the businesses comes from a 2016 appraisal, but, Adamson said, there has been about a 20% increase in the value of the properties since then.

Most property owners in the area have been aware they would need to move for at least 50 years, according to Adamson.

Lakewood will use condemnation as a last resort to force businesses to leave, and the properties are already labeled as non-conforming which has prevented any new business from moving into the area.