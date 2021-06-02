Food bank for military families coming to Pierce County

A drive-thru food bank for military families is coming to Pierce County on Saturday, June 5.

The Military Family Advisory Network, a nonprofit that conducts research on the needs of “the modern military family,” will host the event with support from Nourish Pierce County at Clover Park High School in Lakewood.

Active duty, National Guard, reserve and veteran families are eligible but pre-registration is required. Families can register for one of three time slots between 9 a.m. and noon. Families will receive 50 pounds of food worth about $120.

The event is being held as part of MFAN’s effort to provide 1 million meals to military families. According to a 2021 survey by the non-profit, one of every five service members reported facing food insecurity.

MFAN’s research identified Joint Base Lewis-McChord as one of four bases where food insecurity is the worst among military families. The other bases are Fort Bragg in North Carolina, Fort Hood in Texas and Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia.