JBLM commander exits for position with Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon

Lt. General Randy George relinquishes command of America’s First Corps at a ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on June 2. George is leaving I Corps to accept a position at the Pentagon. Courtesy of I Corps Public Affairs

The commander of I Corps at Joint Base Lewis-McChord relinquished command this week to accept a position as the senior military assistant to the Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin.

Lt. Gen. Randy George took command of I Corps in February 2020, just two weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in the United States.

A spokesperson for I Corps said George’s appointment still needs to go through a government approval process. As senior military assistant, George will serve as an advisor to Austin at the Pentagon on “defense management and national security policy issues.”

During the relinquishment of command ceremony on June 2, commander of U.S. Forces Command Gen. Michael Garrett said George will be remembered as a commander that put people first during one of the most challenging times in the Army’s history.

“When Randy took command of I Corps, he told me his plans were simple — to take care of soldiers and their families,” Garrett said. “It’s clear to me, and I hope it is clear to you, that he has done just that. It is clear that I Corps has thrived, despite a restricted COVID environment.”

While George’s successor has not been named, the interim commander will be Maj. General Xavier Brunson. Brunson previously served as commander for JBLM’s 7th Infantry Division and was appointed deputy commanding general of I Corps in April.

George, a graduate of the United States Military Academy West Point, was commissioned as an officer in 1988. He served as commander for the 173rd Airborne Division during Operation Iraq Freedom and commander of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team during Operation Enduring Freedom.