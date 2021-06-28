Miss Pierce County balances life as a pageant queen with military service

While the COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on most activities in the last year, it gave 19-year-old Maria Hoyt the ability to better balance her time between her duties as Miss Pierce County and her service in the National Guard.

“I didn’t really have the intent to win and go on to compete for Miss Washington. I just thought it would be a fun experience,” Hoyt said. “When I ended up winning, I didn’t know how I would do this and serve in the guard. COVID hit and I was able to go to basic training and advanced individual training. It gave me time to manage everything.”

Since returning in March 2021 from training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Hoyt has been working full-time as an Army unit supply specialist with 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. She manages inventory and logistics for the unit.

Hoyt says she never imagined she would become a soldier, but serving in the National Guard has made it easier for her to pay for school. Hoyt participated in Washington’s Running Start program which means she graduated from South Kitsap High School with both her high school diploma and an associate of arts degree from Olympic College in Bremerton.

This fall, Hoyt will start classes at Washington State University where she’s pursuing a degree in accounting while enrolled as part of the reserve officer training corps.

“I stumbled my way into a recruiter’s office and thought, ‘Well, that sounds cool,’” Hoyt said. “I didn’t know you could serve while going to school. I thought all military was active-duty.”

Hoyt is the first member of her family to serve in the military and says she was excited by the challenge. Now, she’s planning a future as an officer in the Army.

“I’m excited by the prospect of being part of something bigger than myself,” Hoyt said. “How long I want to stay in, I can’t stay. If I like it, I’ll continue to make it a part of my career.”

On July 2 and 3, Hoyt will compete to serve as Miss Washington at the Little Creek Hotel and Casino in Shelton. She said there is more to the pageant world than most people think.

To win the Miss Pierce County title, Hoyt went through a private interview in addition to the live pageant that includes an evening-wear presentation, an on-stage question and showcasing a talent.

Hoyt has been competing in pageants since she was 12 years old. Over the years, her talent portion has evolved from playing the violin to acting and dramatic interpretation. Hoyt’s talent for the Miss Washington pageant is a dramatic interpretation of “Our War” from “Visions of War, Dreams of Peace: Writings of Women in the Vietnam War.”

“They’re looking for depth in a title-holder. Right now our Miss Washington has just graduated from Brigham Young University, and she’s going on to get her master’s,” Hoyt said. “Being a title holder isn’t what you’d expect from your average soldier, either, so I’m excited to bring that diversity to the competition.”

As for her fellow soldiers, Hoyt said, there is a bit of healthy teasing but they’re very supportive.

“Other soldiers in the guard have full-time jobs and I have this,” Hoyt said. “They’re always like, ‘OK, go wear your crown and come back tomorrow in your uniform.’”

If crowned Miss Washington, Hoyt will win over $40,000 in scholarship money and go on to compete in the Miss USA pageant.