JBLM fireworks show to be off limits to most people for the second straight year

Lillie Johnston, 2, is ready for impromptu percussion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s Freedom Fest on July 4, 2010. JBLM announced Tuesday that this year’s event will not be open to the general public. Staff file, 2010

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will host its annual fireworks show to celebrate the Fourth of July, but only those with Department of Defense ID cards will be able to attend

In a typical year, JBLM hosts “Freedom Fest,” traditionally one of the only opportunities for the South Sound’s non-military community to visit the base for live music, fireworks, food, carnival rides and games. The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented the base from holding the event for the last two years.

Because the event has to be planned so far in advance and base leaders were unsure what the COVID-19 pandemic would look like in the Pierce County area, the decision was made to restrict any Independence Day celebration to DOD ID cardholders only, according to a JBLM spokesperson.

Fireworks will begin at 10:15 pm at both Cowan and Memorial on JBLM on Sunday, July 4.