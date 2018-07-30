Rising seas and falling land: Tacoma needs to prepare for the impacts of climate change

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2014, file photo, waves break on the remains of a structure as a house that toppled over the eroding Pacific Ocean shoreline of North Cove, Wash., is shown in the background. A new report released Monday, July 30, 2018, provides the most detailed projections for how fast sea levels are expected to rise along Washington state shorelines over the next decades. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Ted S. Warren AP