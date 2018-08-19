When it comes to parking, how close is too close in Tacoma?

Q: Are there any Tacoma city ordinances that say what distance there should be between cars parallel parked on city streets? Someone is pulling up to my bumper and leaving only an inch, two at the most, so that I cannot get my car out. — Janice W., Tacoma
A: Yes. There is. We’ll get there.
But first, BE NICE TO JANICE. This shouldn’t be that hard.
A little common courtesy — and 2 feet, according to Tacoma municipal code — will go a long way here.
If you can’t do that, it’s a $30 fine, Tacoma police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says. The toll to your karma and guilt levels should be much higher.
But again, this shouldn’t be that hard. If you give the people around you a reasonable amount of space when you park, they’re less likely to hit your car. And then, when they pull out, that means the next person to pull in will have just as much space. It’s magic!
Heck, it even makes it easier for you to get out if you leave those 2 feet of space for the people next to you.
The moral of this story: Be selfish when you parallel park — it helps others, too.
Q: Are the posted speeds on speed limit signs just suggested speeds? — Gilbert H., Lakewood
A: Gilbert’s question, we surmise, was rhetorical, because his missive to us went on at length:
“I ask this because over half the cars behind me want me to either go faster or they want me to get out of the way to let them pass me, which I do sometimes if there is room for me to pull over. I guess that these people that want me to let them by me have a very important reason for wanting to get to their destination as quickly as possible.
“Why is it that many times they are waiting for me at the next stop light? I am in the process of making a sign that I can hold for them to read ‘CONGRATULATIONS! YOU GOT HERE IN TIME TO STOP.’ I am aware that a sizable number of drivers have a gun in the seat beside them, but I am 93 and a widower, so what the h---.
“I am taking another approach also: I am writing all of our Washington congresspeople to suggest that they sponsor some sort of legislation that will permit the speedsters to put a blinking red light on top of their vehicle with a sign that says, ‘I am a VIP, get out of my way.’ Surely no one will abuse this privilege, will they?
“If worse comes to worser, I can join in the race to see who has the fastest car or who can depress the gas pedal the farthest.”
To Gilbert we offer congratulations on still driving at 93! We imagine life goes faster as the years go by. Apparently, surrounding traffic does, too.
