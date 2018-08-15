There’s a bunch of lane and ramp closures on I-5 this weekend

Paving and construction projects along northbound Interstate 5 in Tacoma will close multiple lanes and exits throughout this weekend and into next week, the Washington state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon.
Exit 133, the offramp for Interstate 705 and state Route 7, will be closed at 11 p.m. Friday and remain closed until noon Sunday for construction. Drivers can take exit 132 to access I-705 and SR 7.
North of there, near the new Puyallup River Bridge, I-5 will be reduced to a single lane at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday and Tuesday, with all lanes reopening by 5:30 a.m. the next day.
On Monday and Tuesday nights, the northbound exits 136A and 136B will close at 8 p.m. The exits to 20th Street East and Port of Tacoma Road will reopen at 4:30 a.m. the next day. The northbound onramp from Port of Tacoma Road to I-5 will also be closed at those times.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627
