Do you know when to stop for a school bus?

Now that school is starting in some districts, here's some good advice about when you must stop for a school bus.
By
Marine View Drive to close for paddle event

Traffic

Marine View Drive to close for paddle event

A portion of Tacoma's Marine View Drive, from Slayden Road to Norpoint Way Northeast, will be closed most of Saturday, July 28, to accommodate "The Power Paddle to Puyallup," a Native American canoe event.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service