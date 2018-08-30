Sound Transit cancels some Sounder trains after mechanical issue

Sound Transit has had to cancel multiple Thursday afternoon trains between Seattle and Pierce County because of mechanical issues, an agency spokesman said.
The agency’s first southbound Sounder train left King Street Station in Seattle at 2:35 p.m. but broke down shortly into its run, spokesman Scott Thompson said. The train had to be pushed back to the station, where passengers had to disembark.
“It’s just kind of spiraled from there,” Thompson said.
The 2:35 and 3:15 p.m. trains from Seattle have been canceled, as have the 4:06 and 4:30 p.m. trains from Tacoma.
The 3:35 and 3:55 p.m. trains from Seattle have also been delayed.
For a detailed list of alternate bus routes between King County and Pierce County, check Sound Transit’s website.
Kenny Ocker: 253-597-8627, @KennyOcker
