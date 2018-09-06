Watch out, HOV lane violators: troopers are looking for you

You might want to think before hopping in an HOV lane without passengers next week.
The Washington State Control is conducting an emphasis patrol in Pierce, King and Snohomish counties looking for drivers who illegally use the carpool lanes.
Fourteen motorcycle troopers will participate in the emphasis from Monday to Friday.
In King County last year, troopers pulled over 11,330 drivers for illegally being in the HOV lane. Of those, 428 were repeat offenders.
There have been 9,195 drivers stopped for HOV violation so far this year, 226 of them repeat offenders.
