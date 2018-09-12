Semitruck straddles I-5 barrier after wreck that snarls traffic through Tacoma

A semitruck is straddling the median of Interstate 5 after wrecking on a rainslick freeway Wednesday evening, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The wreck happened about 6:30 p.m. near the I-5 exit to 38th Street, State Patrol spokeswoman Johnna Batiste said.
A southbound semitruck hit the center barrier, shoved it into the northbound lanes, Batiste said. The rig ended up straddling the barrier.
Only one lane of the freeway is open in each direction, according to the Washington state Department of Transportation.
No injuries were immediately reported, Batiste said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
