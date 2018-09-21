Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol

Traffic

3-car crash on Puyallup River Bridge causing backups on I-5

By Stacia Glenn

sglenn@thenewstribune.com

September 21, 2018 11:52 AM

Update as of 12:38 p.m.: The scene has been cleared but northbound traffic is backed up to 72nd Street South.

Initial post: A three-car collision on the Puyallup River Bridge is causing traffic delays on northbound Interstate 5, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 11:15 a.m.

An erratic driver in a Cadillac struck a Honda from behind, pushing it into the barrier, trooper Johnna Batiste said. The Honda then rolled and hit a pickup truck.

At least one person was injured.

Several lanes are blocked on northbound I-5 but drivers are making their way past the scene in a single lane.

It’s unclear when the scene will be clear.

A tow truck was en route.

crash2.JPG
Washington State Department of Transportation

Stacia Glenn: 253-597-8653

  Comments  