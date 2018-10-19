Reserved parking spaces at Tacoma Dome Station? Survey seeks your opinion

Do you want to take the guesswork out of finding a parking space at one of the two Tacoma Dome Station parking garages?
Or do you prefer the free garages just as they are now?
A new survey from Pierce Transit is seeking feedback on a proposal to allow reserved parking at the garages. Under the proposal:
▪ Permits would be optional and the number of reserved spots would be limited.
▪ Those without a permit still could park in free spaces or reserved spaces available after 8 or 9 a.m. and anytime on the weekends.
Pierce Transit’s board heard a presentation on this topic in September, and an informational briefing is coming to the city’s Economic Development Committee. The session will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 23 in Conference Room 248 at the Tacoma Municipal Building, 747 Market St.
The two garages have a combined 2,400 parking spots.
Among their patrons are people who use local and area mass transit, including Pierce Transit’s local routes, Intercity Transit and Sound Transit Express buses, Link Light Rail into downtown Tacoma, the Sounder South train, Amtrak trains and Greyhound buses.
Sound Transit and King County Metro use reserved parking for carpools at several park and ride lots, including the Sumner and Puyallup Sounder stations, according to Pierce Transit.
Among the topics the survey wants your opinion about are:
▪ How much should the permits cost for solo drivers, carpoolers, low-income transit riders?
▪ What percentage of the spaces should become permit parking spots?
▪ What goals should the agency prioritize in organizing such a program?
The survey is online at www.piercetransit.org/tds-survey and runs through Oct. 31.
Drop-in informational sessions are planned at the Tacoma Dome Station, Puyallup Avenue and East G Street, on the bus platform near Zone E from 2-7 p.m Oct. 23 and Oct. 25.
Two years ago, a proposal was floated to charge $2 a day or $40 a month for leaving a car in one of the two garages. No action was taken on that plan.
People already are weighing in on the new proposal.
Representatives started handing out about 1,800 flyers at 4:30 a.m. Thursday in the bus and train areas to notify people about the survey, Rebecca Japhet, communications manager with Pierce Transit, told The News Tribune. In just a few hours, the office received 200 responses.
Survey results will be presented late this year or early next year to Pierce Transit’s board. If board members choose to moves forward with the proposal, a public hearing and request for board approval will follow.
