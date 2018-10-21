Why is everyone bad at driving? A Traffic Q&A investigation

Every one of us has been cut off, stuck at a light, hung out to dry on a zipper merge or worse, and we’ve asked that question. So reporter Kenny Ocker sought out a panel of local law enforcement officials and put it to them, with no time to prepare.
By
What to do if your car hydroplanes

Traffic

What to do if your car hydroplanes

To demonstrate hydroplane conditions and how to recover, CHP Officer Dan Wright takes The Sacramento Bee for a spin on the academy's hazardous-conditions track in West Sacramento. Cut the risk of hydroplaning by reducing speeds.

Test drive electric vehicles at museum

Business

Test drive electric vehicles at museum

An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.

What to expect during a traffic stop

Traffic

What to expect during a traffic stop

In this edition of Good to Know, Sergeant Julie Judson shows the basics of Washington State Patrol traffic stops, and how drivers can assist with safety for both motorists and the officers.

Marine View Drive to close for paddle event

Traffic

Marine View Drive to close for paddle event

A portion of Tacoma's Marine View Drive, from Slayden Road to Norpoint Way Northeast, will be closed most of Saturday, July 28, to accommodate "The Power Paddle to Puyallup," a Native American canoe event.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

The News Tribune App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service