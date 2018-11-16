Traffic

Shortcut to the Tacoma Dome is returning. McKinley overpass opens Friday

By Craig Sailor

November 16, 2018 09:22 AM

The new McKinley overpass over Interstate 5 was scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. The old overpass was demolished as part of a project to add HOV lanes and make over improvements to Tacoma’s I-5 corridor.
After a two-year wait, the back door to the Tacoma Dome will be open again.

The East McKinley Way/East D Street overpass over Interstate 5 is set to re-open Friday.

The new overpass will sport two 10-foot-wide sidewalks for pedestrians, two six-foot-wide paths for bicyclists and a median and a left-turn lane for vehicles, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The previous overpass had only 6-foot-wide sidewalks and none of the other new features. That overpass closed in summer 2016.

The new overpass was built in order to widen I-5 for HOV lanes through Tacoma. Earlier, the Pacific Avenue overpass was demolished and rebuilt for the same project.

Construction of a new southbound I-5 bridge across the Puyallup River should begin in February, according to the Department of Transportation.

