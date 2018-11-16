Shortcut to the Tacoma Dome is returning. McKinley overpass opens Friday

After a two-year wait, the back door to the Tacoma Dome will be open again.
The East McKinley Way/East D Street overpass over Interstate 5 is set to re-open Friday.
The new overpass will sport two 10-foot-wide sidewalks for pedestrians, two six-foot-wide paths for bicyclists and a median and a left-turn lane for vehicles, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The previous overpass had only 6-foot-wide sidewalks and none of the other new features. That overpass closed in summer 2016.
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
The new overpass was built in order to widen I-5 for HOV lanes through Tacoma. Earlier, the Pacific Avenue overpass was demolished and rebuilt for the same project.
Construction of a new southbound I-5 bridge across the Puyallup River should begin in February, according to the Department of Transportation.
Comments