Semi goes over median on I-5 in Tacoma, shutting down both lanes of traffic

A semi-trailer lost control on Interstate 5 early Thursday, becoming stuck over the center median and shutting down both lanes of traffic near state Route 16 in Tacoma.
The wreck took place about 2 a.m.
No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.
Troopers said the semi was traveling southbound when it lost control on the rain-slicked road and struck the concrete barrier in the middle of the freeway.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It took Washington state Department of Transportation crews two hours to pull the truck off the median and clean up a fuel spill. They also had to replace the concrete block.
Traffic, in the meantime, was diverted into the collector-distributor lanes.
Both directions of I-5 reopened by 6 a.m.
The driver was cited for negligence.
Comments