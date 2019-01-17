Traffic

Semi goes over median on I-5 in Tacoma, shutting down both lanes of traffic

By Stacia Glenn

January 17, 2019 07:21 AM

Washington State Patrol
A semi-trailer lost control on Interstate 5 early Thursday, becoming stuck over the center median and shutting down both lanes of traffic near state Route 16 in Tacoma.

The wreck took place about 2 a.m.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.

Troopers said the semi was traveling southbound when it lost control on the rain-slicked road and struck the concrete barrier in the middle of the freeway.

It took Washington state Department of Transportation crews two hours to pull the truck off the median and clean up a fuel spill. They also had to replace the concrete block.

Traffic, in the meantime, was diverted into the collector-distributor lanes.

Both directions of I-5 reopened by 6 a.m.

The driver was cited for negligence.

