South Tacoma Way will face nighttime closures as work on HOV overpass progresses

Making a late-night visit to Bob’s Java Jive landmark teapot on South Tacoma Way will get more challenging next week.
South Tacoma Way, as it passes under state Route 16, will be closed overnight Jan. 22-25 so that crews can work on a new HOV lane overpass.
Contractors working for the state Department of Transportation will close South Tacoma Way from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday.
Workers will test a fire suppression system and remove temporary forms on the overpass.
During the closures, drivers on South Tacoma Way will be detoured to Center Street via South Wilkeson and South Pine streets. Local access will be available on South Tacoma Way between South Pine Street and South Sprague Avenue.
