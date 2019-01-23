I-5 shut down in Tacoma after another semi plows through concrete barrier near SR 16

A semi-trailer crashed through a concrete barrier on Interstate 5 in Tacoma early Wednesday, shutting down both directions of the freeway for several hours.
The wreck occurred about 3:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes near state Route 16, the same area where five other semi trucks have crashed in last four months.
About 120 gallons of fuel spilled onto the roadway, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Crews were working to clean up the fuel and replace the concrete median.
The truck driver reported minor injuries from the crash.
A separate collision took place moments later in the northbound lanes due to damage to the concrete median, troopers said.
Minor injuries were also reported in that incident.
It’s unknown when I-5 will reopen. Traffic is being diverted to the collector lanes for now.
