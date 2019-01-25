Traffic

8 injured in three-car crash with semi, bus and box truck. Traffic delays in Sumner

By Stacia Glenn

January 25, 2019 08:02 AM

At least eight people were injured Friday morning when a semi-trailer, box truck and bus collided in Sumner, East Pierce fire officials said.

The collision took place about 6 a.m. at Thompson Street and Traffic Avenue. when a box truck T-boned a semi.

It was not immediately clear how the bus was involved in the crash.

Crews worked to clean up a diesel fuel spill and tow the wreckage from the area.

Thompson Street is closed at Mount Circle and Traffic Avenue has reduced lanes.

Traffic at the nearby Sounder Station is also being impacted.

