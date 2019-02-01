Tacoma’s L street overpass closes for two years on Feb. 11. A new version opens in 2021

Tacoma’s East L Street overpass over Interstate 5 closes Feb. 11 on its way to becoming rubble. A replacement opens in fall 2021.
The demolition is part of the Washington state Department of Transportation’s commuter lane (HOV) project now under way.
Contractor crews will close the overpass as early as 12:01 a.m. Feb. 11, WSDOT announced Thursday.
When its replacement opens, it will sport two 11-foot wide vehicle lanes and 6-foot wide sidewalks.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The new overpass will accommodate a widened I-5 and new HOV lanes.
Lane closures on I-5 will occur during demolition, which is scheduled to begin Feb. 18.
Traffic can detour the construction site and cross I-5 using the underpass at East Portland Avenue and the overpass at East 34th Street, WSDOT said.
A pedestrian detour will be available via East 28th Street, East Portland Avenue and East 27th Street.
Construction information can be found at Tacomatraffic.com.
Comments