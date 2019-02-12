Weather turns state Route 7 into one long semi-truck parking lot

More than 50 tractor-trailers are stuck on state Route 7 between Morton and Elbe, and the road is closed until Wednesday at the earliest, the state Department of Transportation said.
Deep snow and ice caused the trucks to spin out or otherwise grind to a halt, said WSDOT spokeswoman Celeste Dimichina.
In addition, power is out along the route.
The road is closed in both directions between U.S. 12 and state Route 706, according to WSDOT.
Crews are working to clear a path, but the going is difficult. An opening time and day remain unclear.
“They are hoping (Wednesday), but at this time there is no ETA,” said Dimichina.
