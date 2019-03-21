Traffic

Northbound I-5 lanes reopened in Tacoma after rollover crash

By Stacia Glenn

March 21, 2019 01:41 PM

A rollover collision is blocking all northbound Interstate 5 lanes in Tacoma, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. near South 38th Street.

Details of the collision, which involved two cars, were not immediately available.

One person was trapped inside a vehicle and taken to an area hospital.

Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, but there are backups.

As of 2:20 p.m., officials said only two lanes were blocked.

