Northbound I-5 lanes reopened in Tacoma after rollover crash

A rollover collision is blocking all northbound Interstate 5 lanes in Tacoma, according to the state Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. near South 38th Street.
Details of the collision, which involved two cars, were not immediately available.
One person was trapped inside a vehicle and taken to an area hospital.
Traffic is getting by on the shoulder, but there are backups.
As of 2:20 p.m., officials said only two lanes were blocked.
