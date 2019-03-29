Northbound lanes of Interstate 5 reopened in Tacoma after fatal crash

UPDATE: Northbound I-5 reopened about 3:30 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.
PREVIOUS: A fatal collision was blocking all northbound lanes of Interstate 5 Friday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred about 12:35 p.m. near South M Street.
Details of the collision were not immediately available but trooper Johnna Batiste said a motorcyclist was killed.
Crews were working to provide a detour for drivers, but the state Department of Transportation recommended avoiding the area.
State Route 167 or state Route 512 are possible alternatives.
Vehicles stuck in the growing backup will be diverted off the freeway in a single lane, according to WSDOT.
Once that happens, all lanes of northbound I-5 will be directed to exit 132 at City Center and get back on I-5 via another on-ramp.
As of 1:40 p.m., traffic was backed up to 72nd Street.
Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist tried to change lanes and rear-ended a vehicle. When the motorcyclist went down, another car possibly ran him over.
Batiste said investigators are working to figure out exactly what happened with the collision.
