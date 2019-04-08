Traffic alert: Milroy Bridge over Puyallup River to close Tuesday for inspection

Cars sit in traffic across the Milroy Bridge in Puyallup, Wash., on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

To the 10,000 drivers that cross the Milroy Bridge every day — you’ll want to reroute your commute for Tuesday.

The bridge that crosses the Puyallup River at 66th Avenue East and River Road East will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (April 9) for maintenance.

“Pierce County Planning and Public Works bridge engineering staff will inspect the condition of the bridge’s structural components, perform routine maintenance and assess the structure for future maintenance needs,” according to a news release from Pierce County.

“Some of the structural components can be accessed only with special equipment, such as an under-bridge inspection truck, which necessitates closing the roadway.”

Crews will also replace wood planks and make any other necessary repairs to the bridge.

The Milroy Bridge is closed every other year for a safety inspection. The intersection is known for its backups during peak traffic times.

The bridge was built in 1931 and connects North Levee Road East in the city of Fife with state Route 167 (River Road) in unincorporated Pierce County near Puyallup.

Pierce County proposed replacing the bridge with a new four-lane bridge across the river as part of its Canyon Road Regional Connection Project, considered the county’s “costliest transportation construction project ever.”