There might be a way out of the never-ending mess that is I-5/Tacoma Mall Boulevard

Cars wait to turn left onto Tacoma Mall Boulevard at its intersection with South 48th Street in Tacoma on Nov. 24, 2017. joshua.bessex@gateline.com

It must have seemed like a good idea in the beginning — the Interstate 5/South 38th Street/Tacoma Mall Boulevard area.

Today, it’s intersections are clogged with traffic and crosswalks of questionable safety.

The state Department of Transportation and the city of Tacoma have some plans on how they would improve it for both drivers and pedestrians. They are seeking public comments during an April 25 open house.

”People who drive, take transit, walk and roll are invited to get an in-person look at plans to reduce congestion and increase mobility for the Tacoma Mall area,” WSDOT said in an announcement.

The open house is an opportunity to speak with agency staff and provide input to an ongoing study. It kicks off with a short presentation at 6 p.m.

Planners hope to release a report in June.

Open house

When: Thursday, April 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. .

Where: Asia Pacific Cultural Center, 4851 South Tacoma Way, Tacoma.

Information: wsdot.wa.gov/planning/studies/i5/tacoma-mall-boulevard/home