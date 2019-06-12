Crash causes major backups on I-5 near Tumwater

Washington State Patrol via Twitter

Traffic on Interstate 5 near milepost 104 was backed up in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a tractor-trailer crash, according to Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash, which happened shortly after 2 p.m., left debris on northbound and southbound lanes. All northbound lanes were blocked at one point but have since reopened, according to WSDOT.

No one was injured in the crash, according to Washington State Patrol.

