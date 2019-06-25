Woman on way to funeral in Kitsap County dies in crash; family witnessed from another car

KIRO 7

A woman in her 70s who was on her way to a funeral died in a crash on Kitsap Way and Highway 3 in Kitsap County Tuesday.

She was the only one in the car and may have had a medical incident, according to Bremerton fire. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Three cars were involved.

One of the cars that was behind the victim’s vehicle was occupied by her family members. They witnessed the fatal wreck and were also on their way to the same funeral, according to Bremerton fire.

The family was not involved in the crash.

Around noon, Bremerton police said a second crash occurred on Kitsap Way, causing major backups. At 12:30 p.m., police closed Kitsap Way in both directions at Highway 3 while officers investigate. Police said drivers should avoid the area for the next few hours if possible.