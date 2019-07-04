Lakewood man killed in crash near Tacoma Mall

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A Lakewood man was killed when his vehicle struck another car on southbound Interstate 5 just north of 48th Street near the Tacoma Mall Wednesday night, according to Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 9 p.m. State patrol identified the man who died as 29-year-old Ryan Hevelone.

Hevelone was traveling east on state Route 16 in a Saturn and merging onto southbound I-5 when he struck a Honda Accord.

Hevelone was ejected from the Saturn, which rolled and came to a rest on Tacoma Mall Boulevard. The Honda Accord came to a rest on the right shoulder of southbound I-5.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 41-year-old Issaquah man, was not injured and admitted to traveling at a high speed. He was placed under arrest for vehicular homicide. Alcohol is also believed to play a factor in the crash, state patrol said.

The drivers of the two vehicles knew each other from work, said Trooper Johnna Batiste.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Tacoma Mall Boulevard were blocked for nearly three hours.