Traffic
Four-car wreck on I-5 injures one, jams afternoon commute in Tacoma
Multi-vehicle collision blocks lanes on Northbound I5
Up Next
Four cars collided Thursday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 near South 48th Street in Tacoma, snarling the afternoon commute.
One car caught fire, and a patient was transported with minor injuries, according to the Tacoma Fire Department. Trooper Johnna Batiste said the car fire was extinguished.
The accident occurred at 3:55 p.m., and all lanes were initially closed to traffic.
Comments