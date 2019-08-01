Four-car wreck on I-5 injures one, jams afternoon commute in Tacoma

Multi-vehicle collision blocks lanes on Northbound I5 Northbound traffic is slow near 48th Street South in Tacoma after a four-vehicle crash blocked several lanes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Northbound traffic is slow near 48th Street South in Tacoma after a four-vehicle crash blocked several lanes.

Four cars collided Thursday afternoon on northbound Interstate 5 near South 48th Street in Tacoma, snarling the afternoon commute.

One car caught fire, and a patient was transported with minor injuries, according to the Tacoma Fire Department. Trooper Johnna Batiste said the car fire was extinguished.

The accident occurred at 3:55 p.m., and all lanes were initially closed to traffic.