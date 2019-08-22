Traffic

Fatal crash on I-5 near Milton causing traffic backups. Woman, 18, arrested for DUI

Washington State Patrol

A two-car collision on Interstate 5 near the Pierce-King County line early Thursday killed one person and injured at least two others, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Federal Way.

The victim has not been identified.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

No details were released about what caused the crash.

The wreckage and investigation blocked most lanes on I-5 for multiple hours. All lanes reopened by 6:45 a.m.

Profile Image of Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn
Stacia Glenn covers crime and breaking news in Pierce County. She started with The News Tribune in 2010. Before that, she spent six years writing about crime in Southern California for another newspaper.
