Fatal crash on I-5 near Milton causing traffic backups. Woman, 18, arrested for DUI
A two-car collision on Interstate 5 near the Pierce-King County line early Thursday killed one person and injured at least two others, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The crash occurred about 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Federal Way.
The victim has not been identified.
An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.
No details were released about what caused the crash.
The wreckage and investigation blocked most lanes on I-5 for multiple hours. All lanes reopened by 6:45 a.m.
