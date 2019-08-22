Fatal crash on I-5 near Milton causing traffic backups. Woman, 18, arrested for DUI

Washington State Patrol

A two-car collision on Interstate 5 near the Pierce-King County line early Thursday killed one person and injured at least two others, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The crash occurred about 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Federal Way.

The victim has not been identified.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

No details were released about what caused the crash.

The wreckage and investigation blocked most lanes on I-5 for multiple hours. All lanes reopened by 6:45 a.m.